Robert Jonathan Brown
February 22, 1960 - June 30, 2020
Raleigh
Robert "Bob" Johnathan Brown, 60, of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away on June 30, 2020 at home. Bob was born in Danville, Virginia. He graduated from George Washington High School in Danville, Virginia and began his career in the auto parts industry. He enjoyed hunting, history, and being a Pop-Pop to his granddaughter, "Tater-tot". Robert is survived by his wife Jo Anne Gentry Brown, two children Dorothy Brown Stanton (John), and Wesley Chase Brown, granddaughter Taylor Anne Stanton, brother William Robertson Brown, Jr., stepsister Mary Mowbray, and stepmother Barbara Brown. Robert is preceded in death by Dorothy Lewis Brown and William Robertson Brown. Graveside service will be held on July 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mountain View Cemetery in Danville, VA.
