1/1
Robert Brown
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Jonathan Brown

February 22, 1960 - June 30, 2020

Raleigh

Robert "Bob" Johnathan Brown, 60, of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away on June 30, 2020 at home. Bob was born in Danville, Virginia. He graduated from George Washington High School in Danville, Virginia and began his career in the auto parts industry. He enjoyed hunting, history, and being a Pop-Pop to his granddaughter, "Tater-tot". Robert is survived by his wife Jo Anne Gentry Brown, two children Dorothy Brown Stanton (John), and Wesley Chase Brown, granddaughter Taylor Anne Stanton, brother William Robertson Brown, Jr., stepsister Mary Mowbray, and stepmother Barbara Brown. Robert is preceded in death by Dorothy Lewis Brown and William Robertson Brown. Graveside service will be held on July 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mountain View Cemetery in Danville, VA.

Condolences may be sent through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Mountain View Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
9198766900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved