Robert Bruce Frantz



April 2, 1931 - April 22, 2019



Wilson



Robert Bruce Frantz was born April 2, 1931 to B. Bruce Frantz and Edna Ford Frantz in Washington, D.C. He graduated from Washington and Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia and attended both The George Washington University and American University in Washington, D.C. Bob honorably served his country during the Korean War by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force.



In 1952, Bob married Barbara Comer Mays and they began raising a family together. By 1959 they had made North Carolina their home, starting a career at First Union National Bank in Asheville. Bob's passion was service to his community. He began making his impact right away by serving on the board of St. Joseph's Hospital and as Finance Officer for the Piscah Girl Scout Council. He was a member of the Jaycees, the Lion's Club, and the Downtown Merchants Association as well as a member of Central United Methodist Church. He was also named as a member of the Distinguished Young Men of America.



First Union brought the family to Wilson in 1969 where Bob served as City Executive and eventually as Senior Vice President and Area Executive. As expected, Bob quickly put to use his gift of service. He served as Chairman of the Board of the Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of The Wilson Industrial Council, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Wilson Memorial Hospital, President of the Wilson Country Club, Chairman of Wilson on the Move, Chairman of Wilson Downtown Development Board, Chairman of Wilson Technical Community College Foundation and founding Board Member of WilMed Healthcare Foundation. Bob was also a member of the Wilson Elks Lodge and an active member of First United Methodist Church, serving as Chairman of the Finance Advisory Board.



In addition to his parents and his sister, Lorraine Frantz Foulds, Bob was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara, and his youngest son Robert "Brett"Bruce Frantz, Jr.



He is survived by his daughter, Kim Frantz Gauss (Tav) of Wilson; son, Stuart Mays Frantz (Ella Plyler) of Raleigh; daughter-in-law, Scotty Grine Frantz of Columbia, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Megan Gauss Hill of Raleigh, Robert Douglas Gauss (Nancy Donaldson) of New York, New York, Anna Marshall Gauss Wilson (Charles) of Raleigh, Flora McNeill Frantz all of Raleigh, Robert Mays Frantz (Gabie Craig) of Raleigh, Sarah Reville Frantz of Charlotte and Henry Adams Frantz of Columbia, South Carolina; and six great grandchildren, Barbara Mays Hill, George Marshall Hill, Charles Leon Wilson, V, and Samuel Ford Wilson of Raleigh, and Christopher Mack Gauss and Bruce Ward Gauss of New York, New York. He is also survived by several much- loved nieces and nephews.



The family will greet guests from 5 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at the Frantz home. A family inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to The Foundation Fighting Blindness, www.fightingblindness.org, or the .



Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary