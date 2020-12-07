Dr. Robert Burger
February 14, 1927 - November 29, 2020
Cary, North Carolina - Dr. Robert Mercer Burger, 93, of Cary, NC., passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Born on February 14th, 1927 in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of William and Grace Mercer Burger.
Bob was a loving, humble, and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather as well as an inspiration to many. Bob adored his family and friends and lived every day of his life to the fullest, always with a smile on his face.
Bob joined the U.S. Navy at just 16 years old during WWII, traveling to the Pacific Theater to participate in the Atomic bomb testing. After the war he graduated from William & Mary College and later received his doctorate from Brown University. As a physicist, he was a pioneer in the emerging field of solid state electronics and worked in the early years of the Apollo program at NASA.
He was recruited to North Carolina by the Research Triangle Institute in 1962 and later co-founded the Semiconductor Research Corporation, which in 2005 was presented the National Medal of Technology by President George W. Bush. His many professional accomplishments led to him being named the Father of Microelectronics in North Carolina by Governor Jim Hunt. Perhaps the award he took the most pride in was the Father of the Year award which was presented to him by the Mayor of Durham.
In addition to his work, Bob enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, and a good crossword puzzle. He was happiest around the dinner table enjoying a good meal with his family, singing songs around the house, or watching Duke basketball games.
While he is no longer with us, Bob's legacy and spirit will remain in our hearts forever.
Bob is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 71 years Marian Abbott Burger; two children: Sharon Milikowsky and her husband Daniel of New Haven, CT.; Robert Mercer Burger Jr. and his wife Marianne of Cary, NC.; a son-in-law Dan Gurganus of Apex, NC.; six grandchildren: Matthew Milikowsky, Jason Gurganus, William Gurganus, Jennifer Milikowsky, Celia Burger, and Caroline Burger; three great-grandchildren: Cy Gurganus, Sailor Stone Gurganus, and Sam Milikowsky; and four siblings: James Burger, Alice Niemeyer, Jack Burger, and Ronald Burger.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his daughters Michelle Burger and Lisa Burger Gurganus, his grandson Jonathan Milikowsky, and his brothers Leslie Burger and Edward Burger.
A private inurnment will be held for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, which supports a cause that Bob held close to his heart. Donations can be made online at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/robertmburger