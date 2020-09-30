1/1
Robert Burns Pollard
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Burns Pollard

March 3, 1932 - September 27, 2020

Fuquay Varina

Bob Pollard, 88, a resident of Windsor Point retirement community in Fuquay Varina, died on September 27, 2020.

Bob was a 1951 graduate of Garner High School. He joined the Air Force at the age of 18, in 1951, and was a veteran of the Korean War, stationed in Japan, Korea and Iceland. After the war, he returned to North Carolina and met and married LaRue Taylor Pollard. He retired from Dillon Supply, in Raleigh, in 1993. Bob and LaRue had more than fifty happy years together and enjoyed taking bus tours across the United States and helping to care for their grandchildren during their retirement years. Bob was a very engaged member of his community. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Garner. He delivered meals on wheels in Garner for ten years. However, his most cherished volunteer memories came from his many years as a lap parent at Wake Med, in Raleigh, cuddling premature babies. Bob was a warm, kindhearted, and generous man with a wonderful sense of humor. His neighbors at Windsor Point enjoyed the life-size dancing Santa Claus on his patio every Christmas season, as well as his selection of holiday hats. It was impossible to meet Bob and walk away without a smile on your face.

Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife, LaRue Pollard; his brother Sid Pollard; and his parents, Roselma (Sauls) and David Pollard. Bob is survived by his two children and their partners; Edward & Mary Pollard of Raleigh and daughter Lynnette P. Turns & Gary Bargeron of Savannah, GA; and grandchildren Amy Turns, Bobby Turns, Daniel Pollard and Maggie Pollard.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday Oct 3, 2020 at 12:30 pm at the Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC.

In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to Meals on Wheels of Wake County.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved