Robert "Bob" Burns Pollard



March 3, 1932 - September 27, 2020



Fuquay Varina



Bob Pollard, 88, a resident of Windsor Point retirement community in Fuquay Varina, died on September 27, 2020.



Bob was a 1951 graduate of Garner High School. He joined the Air Force at the age of 18, in 1951, and was a veteran of the Korean War, stationed in Japan, Korea and Iceland. After the war, he returned to North Carolina and met and married LaRue Taylor Pollard. He retired from Dillon Supply, in Raleigh, in 1993. Bob and LaRue had more than fifty happy years together and enjoyed taking bus tours across the United States and helping to care for their grandchildren during their retirement years. Bob was a very engaged member of his community. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Garner. He delivered meals on wheels in Garner for ten years. However, his most cherished volunteer memories came from his many years as a lap parent at Wake Med, in Raleigh, cuddling premature babies. Bob was a warm, kindhearted, and generous man with a wonderful sense of humor. His neighbors at Windsor Point enjoyed the life-size dancing Santa Claus on his patio every Christmas season, as well as his selection of holiday hats. It was impossible to meet Bob and walk away without a smile on your face.



Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife, LaRue Pollard; his brother Sid Pollard; and his parents, Roselma (Sauls) and David Pollard. Bob is survived by his two children and their partners; Edward & Mary Pollard of Raleigh and daughter Lynnette P. Turns & Gary Bargeron of Savannah, GA; and grandchildren Amy Turns, Bobby Turns, Daniel Pollard and Maggie Pollard.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday Oct 3, 2020 at 12:30 pm at the Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC.



In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to Meals on Wheels of Wake County.



