Robert C. Busch



March 5, 1932 - February 1, 2019



Wilmington



Robert C. Busch, a resident of Plantation Village, Wilmington, NC, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness, on February 1, 2019.



Bob was born in Mansfield, OH and is preceded in death by his parents Karl and Elnora Hamblin Busch and his son-in-law, Brian Kelley.



He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-four years, Mary Lou and their children, Robert Busch, Jr. of Wilmington, NC, Mary Kaye Riley and husband Scott of Beaufort, SC, James Busch and wife Cristina of Ocean Springs, MS and Susie Kelley of Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Also, granddaughters, Rhiannon Riley Polite and husband Taj, Caitlin Riley, Casey Kelley, Quinn Kelley, Emma Kelley, Brittany Busch and spouse Juliana and great- granddaughter, Riley Mae Polite. He also leaves his brother Carl Eugene Busch of Mansfield, OH and brother-in-law, Dr. Peter Pedroni and his wife Monika of Oxford, OH.



Bob graduated from Yale University, Class of '54 and served as an officer in the U.S. Army Field Artillery. His employment included Procter and Gamble, Diamond Shamrock and he retired as Vice President Human Resources from Lord Corporation, a privately held company with global headquarters in MacGregor Park, Cary, NC. Many years before and into his retirement to Wilmington in 1997, Bob was active in civic, educational, charitable and alumni organizations, most recently in the Wilmington Kiwanis Club and The New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation Board. He was a member of St. Andrews On-the-Sound, Airlie Road, Wilmington.



Bob accomplished much in his lifetime. He was a gentle and quiet man, a leader and a treasure. We will miss him beyond expression and treasure his memory and our lives together. May he rest in peace.



Funeral services will be held at 2pm, Thursday, February 7, 2019, officiated by the Rev. Richard Elliott, followed by burial in the church cemetery and reception in the Parish Hall.



Memorials may be made to the Parkinson Disease Foundation, The New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation or St. Andrews On-the-Sound Memorial Fund.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 5, 2019