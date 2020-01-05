|
|
Robert Edward Butler, Jr.
Wendell
Robert E Butler, Jr., 72, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was born February 4, 1947 in Wake County to the late Robert Edward Butler, Sr. and Rebecca Pendergraft Butler. Robert honorably served his country in the US Army. He retired as a truck driver for Winn Dixie after 40 years of service.
Graveside service 1:00 pm, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Mount Zion Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, 9300 Johnson Farm Road, Kenly, NC 27542.
Surviving: daughter, Alicia Butler (Robert); granddaughter, Nova Rain Hopkins; niece, Cheri Moccia.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his lifelong companion, Lorraine Crocker; brothers: Jim Moccia, Wert Jackson Butler; sister, Priscilla Moccia Hilliard.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 5, 2020