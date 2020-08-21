1/
Robert C. Dunbar Jr.
1936 - 2020
Robert "Bob" C. Dunbar, Jr

February 9, 1936 - August 16, 2020

Carthage, NC

Bob was a devoted husband and loving father. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Imelda Anne Broussard Dunbar, his siblings John Dunbar (Sally), Gerald Dunbar (Helaine) and Mary (Robert Leon) Cole. Bob's living children are Marie Cummings (John), Margaret Cutright (Wayne), NC, Ron Dunbar (Debbie), Swin Spivey (Aaron), and his daughter-in-law Lea Dunbar.

Bobby is predeceased by his parents Robert C Dunbar Sr and Marjorie Geraldine Byars Dunbar, his eldest son, Robert "Robbie" C. Dunbar, III (1999),

Memorials may be made to Mental Health Association www.nami.org

Condolences may be made at www. pinesfunerals.com/obits/robert-bobby-clarence-dunbar/

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 21, 2020.
