Robert Carrington-Smith

Robert Ian Carrington-Smith



March 22,1940-July 8,2020



Raleigh



Bob Carrington-Smith, 80 passed away peacefully on July 8th at Hospice Transitions. Bob is survived by his wife of 56 years Ann Carrington-Smith ; daughters Kathryn Carlton and husband Peter and Lorie Best and husband Jamie and sons; John Carrington-Smith and wife Sandra and Bill Carrington-Smith. Grandchildren; Samantha,James,Stephen Michael,Morgan And Brianna



Bob wanted to be cremated and brought back to Mayfield Grange in England. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store