Robert Carrington-Smith
Robert Ian Carrington-Smith

March 22,1940-July 8,2020

Raleigh

Bob Carrington-Smith, 80 passed away peacefully on July 8th at Hospice Transitions. Bob is survived by his wife of 56 years Ann Carrington-Smith ; daughters Kathryn Carlton and husband Peter and Lorie Best and husband Jamie and sons; John Carrington-Smith and wife Sandra and Bill Carrington-Smith. Grandchildren; Samantha,James,Stephen Michael,Morgan And Brianna

Bob wanted to be cremated and brought back to Mayfield Grange in England. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Best grandpa, I love him so much. Christmas won’t be the same without him.
Morgan CS
Grandchild
July 23, 2020
He was such a bright and special soul! I will always treasure our family nights at Lories house
Krissy Blackburn
Friend
July 22, 2020
Prayers for the Family and so sorry for the loss of your Dad and Husband. Thinking of you at this time.
Wendy
July 22, 2020
ANGELA BLACKBURN
