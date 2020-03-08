|
Robert Charles Witman
Raleigh
Robert "Bob" C. Witman, 93, died February 23, 2020 at The Rosewood Health Center at the Cypress of Raleigh where he resided. He was born February 15, 1927, in Pottsville, PA the son of Clyde J R Witman and Mable Flail Witman.
Bob graduated from High School in Pottsville, PA in 1944. Following graduation, he attended Penn State University. In 1945 during WWII, on his 18th birthday, Bob interrupted his studies to enlist in the Navy. He returned to Penn State University after being honorably discharged from the Navy to complete a BS and Masters in Chemistry. Bob went on to complete his PhD in Chemistry at the University of Delaware where he met the love of his life, the football coach's daughter, Joy Murray Witman. They were married on November 27, 1952 in Durham, North Carolina and recently celebrated 67 years of marriage. Bob's first job was in Houston Texas with Shell oil where Bob and Joy had their first two children Robert and Bill, they then moved to Westfield NJ where their daughter Kirby was born. The family then moved to Cincinnati, Ohio where Bob worked for Dow Chemical for 22 years. After retiring at 58 Bob and Joy enjoyed life in Cedar Key, FL for the next 20 years before moving to Raleigh, NC to be closer to their family. He was an active member of the Cedar Key Arts Society and in addition to art enjoyed birding, wildflowers, coin and stamp collecting and completing the Cryptoquote daily in the paper.
He is survived by his wife Joy and their 3 children; son, Robert C. Witman of Columbia, SC; son, William D. Witman and wife Elizabeth (Gaddy) Witman of Raleigh, NC; daughter, Kirby Witman Quintero and husband Gary L. Johansen of Colorado Springs, CO. In addition, Bob had 4 grandchildren; Carolyn E. Witman, Emma M. Witman, William D. Witman and Marissa J. Quintero.
A celebration of life will be held at the Cypress of Raleigh on Saturday, April 4 at 3:00PM. Bob's remains will be laid to rest at Memorial Gardens in Cedar Key, Florida. The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Rosewood Health Center and Transitions Hospice for the compassionate care Bob received in his final days. If desired friends may make donations in his memory to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or Safe Child, SAFEchild, 864 Morgan Street, Raleigh, NC, 27603.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020