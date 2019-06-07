Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Community United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Community United Methodist Church
507 W E Street
Butner, NC
View Map
Robert F. Cheek

April 5th, 1931- June 5th, 2019

Butner

Robert F (Bobby) Cheek, 88, of Butner, NC died peacefully on June 5th, 2019 surrounded by his Loving family at Hock Pavilion in Durham. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 8th at the Community United Methodist Church 507 W E Street Butner, NC. Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Community United Methodist Church in his name 507 W. E Street Butner, NC 27509 or Duke Hospice (Hock Pavilion) 4023 N Roxboro St. Durham NC 27704
Published in The News & Observer on June 7, 2019
