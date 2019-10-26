|
Robert Lee Cornell
Cary
Robert (Bob) Lee Cornell of Cary passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 19, 2019. He was born August 9, 1942, in St. Paul, MN, grew up in the surrounding suburbs, and attended Principia College in Elsah, IL, where he majored in Spanish. There he met the dancing partner of his life, marrying Phebe Thomas after she graduated; they were married nearly 50 years.
After a brief stint at the Federal Reserve, Bob spent 27 years as a systems engineer at IBM, followed by 14 years at EDS. Over the course of his career, he and his family lived in Rochester, NY, St. Paul, MN, and Dallas/Fort Worth, TX, before finally settling in Raleigh, NC.
A loving father and husband, an avid golfer, and an admirer of creatures great and small. Bob was a great appreciator of music and enjoyed playing the piano, attending the symphony, sharing favorite popular tunes, and supporting the musical endeavors of his children. A planner at heart, Bob often became engrossed in the design and execution of projects including gardening, woodworking, home construction, and even raising swallowtail butterflies. He was kind and courteous to all, engaged easily in conversation, and always offered a friendly smile to others.
Bob is survived by daughter Christina D. Cornell of Greenville, SC, sons Jeffrey L. Cornell of Arlington, VA and Peter B. Cornell of Seattle, WA, siblings David A. Cornell of Edmonds, WA and William C. Cornell of Flagstaff, AZ, and two grandsons.
A private family gathering is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Food Bank of North Carolina or The Nature Conservancy.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 26, 2019