Robert Dennis Barry



October 4, 1948 - February 24, 2019



Fuquay-Varina



Robert Dennis Barry, 70, passed away peacefully at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, NC surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 24, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Rd Fuquay-Varina. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



He was born in Queens, New York on October 4, 1948, to the late James C. Barry and Dorothy Eason Barry both of New York. Bob grew up in Massapequa, NY and graduated from high school at La Salle Military Academy in Oakdale, NY. He went to Calhoon MEBA Engineering School in Baltimore, MD. He graduated from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, RI with a BS in Business Management, and worked in the Merchant Marines for several years before beginning his career in quality control management. Bob and his family lived in North Kingston, RI for 23 years while working as a quality assurance manager at Posi-Seal International in Stonington, CT.



He and his wife, Dorothy relocated to Fuquay-Varina, NC to work at Flowserve Corporation in Raleigh, NC. Where he stayed until he retired. During his career, Bob traveled to China, Japan, India, Europe and Mexico.



Bob is survived by his wife of 43 years Dorothy Barry; children, Karen Oldoni of Boston, MA, Keith Oldoni of Fuquay-Varina, NC and Michael B Barry of Macon, GA. Bob is the second of four sons, he is also survived by his older brother Christopher Barry of Bohemia, NY and his younger brother, James Barry and wife, Katherine of Flager Beach, FL. Bob leaves behind two nephews, Andrew and Kevin Barry and many dear friends. Bob is is preceded in death by his younger brother Michael B. Barry who passed away as an infant.



Throughout his life, Bob enjoyed traveling with his wife and children. He also looked forward to time skiing, scuba diving and fishing with his sons. Bob was a active member of Harley Owners Group, volunteering at events and traveling with members across the United States and Canada. He liked to read and watch the birds and deer who visited the backyard.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the in Bob's memory.



Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 26, 2019