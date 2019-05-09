Home

Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rush Metropolitan AME, Zion
558 E. Cabarus Street
Raleigh, NC
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Rush Metropolitan AME, Zion
558 E. Cabarus Street
Raleigh, NC
Robert Darnell Jackson

October 17, 1945 - May 1, 2019

Raleigh

Robert Darnell Jackson, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Rush Metropolitan AME, Zion, 558 E. Cabarus Street, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church.

Survivors: Daughters, LaShanna Nichole Jackson of Raleigh, NC and Robin Danielle Jackson Moss of Charlotte, NC; Sister, Faye R. Joseph of Goldsboro, NC; Brothers, William T. Hall of Clayton, NC and James H. Hall, Jr of Greensboro, NC; Grandson, Kasen Isaac Moss.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 9, 2019
