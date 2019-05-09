|
Robert Darnell Jackson
October 17, 1945 - May 1, 2019
Raleigh
Robert Darnell Jackson, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Rush Metropolitan AME, Zion, 558 E. Cabarus Street, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church.
Survivors: Daughters, LaShanna Nichole Jackson of Raleigh, NC and Robin Danielle Jackson Moss of Charlotte, NC; Sister, Faye R. Joseph of Goldsboro, NC; Brothers, William T. Hall of Clayton, NC and James H. Hall, Jr of Greensboro, NC; Grandson, Kasen Isaac Moss.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 9, 2019