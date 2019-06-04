Robert David Mustian



October 4, 1939 - June 1, 2019



Wilson



October 4, 1939 – June 1, 2019



R. David Mustian, PhD, passed away on June 1, 2019 at the age of 79 after an extended illness. He was born in Vance County on October 4, 1939 to Edward Louis Mustian Sr. and Ila Blanche Hedgepeth Mustian.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Nell Worsley and Ann Edwards, and brother, Louis Mustian.



He leaves his wife, Norma Mustian of Wilson. He is also survived by his daughters, Deanne Mustian Dilley and husband, David of Raleigh, Amy Mustian Stroud and husband, Murry of Winterville and daughter, (by marriage) Tia Marie Gribble and husband, Todd of Concord; son (by marriage), Jamie Nance and wife, Angie of Wilson; grandchildren, Anna Cecil, Dawson Dilley, Maggie, Abby, and Henry Gribble and Brendan and Gavin Nance; sister, Elizabeth Hood of Virginia; and his loyal canine companion, Misty. Dr. Mustian was also loved and adored by many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Dr. Mustian was an Alumni Distinguished Professor at North Carolina State University, with a career spanning over 44 years where he enjoyed travelling the world. Before retirement, Dr. Mustian was a faculty member of the NC Agricultural Extension Service – Adult Education division at NC State University. He had many roles throughout the years such as an ordained minister, women's basketball coach, and Sunday school teacher that brought him much joy.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5th at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson. The Family will receive guests prior to the memorial service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. A 3 p.m. graveside devotion will follow in the Union Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 6535 Raleigh Rd, Kittrell.



In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the SECU Hospice House of Smithfield, PO Box 1376, Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 or a .



Published in The News & Observer on June 4, 2019