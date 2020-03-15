|
Robert Frank Dean
Raleigh
Robert F. (Bob) Dean, 89, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Raleigh, N.C. A native of Naples, New York, he was a 1951 graduate of Cornell University and earned a Master of Arts Degree at New York State University in Albany.
In a series of careers, Bob was awarded the Bronze Star Medal as a Forward Observer and Firing Battery Commander during the final year of hostilities in Korea; he taught mathematics and coached the high school golf team for three years in Johnson City, New York and then joined IBM, where he was involved with an interesting variety of product development projects for 33 years. In 1965, those projects brought him to North Carolina. He completed his IBM career in 1990.
During his retirement, Bob was active as an actor and board member with community theaters in the Raleigh area; taught computer basics with the SeniorNet organization; served with United Way and United Arts committees; and enjoyed travel with his wife throughout Europe and The Americas. He was a member of White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh. In 2017 the Deans moved to The Cardinal at North Hills as two of its founding residents.
He is survived by his creative and inspiring wife of more than 65 years, Elizabeth; his sister Betty Reed of Barrington, Illinois; sons Paul Dean of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jim Dean of Raleigh, and Bruce Dean of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; daughters-in-law Chloe Dean of Raleigh and Josie Freschi of Steamboat Springs; and three delightful grandchildren: Nick, Anna, and Smith.
Bob may be remembered for more than 50 years of original Christmas Cards--and for more than 16 years as editor of his neighborhood and family web site, The Poland Place News (final issue available at www.thepolandplacenews.com). He also self-published two short books and wrote one obituary.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bob's honor to Raleigh Little Theater or Meals on Wheels of Wake County.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 15, 2020