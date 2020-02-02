|
Robert Bigelow DeMaine
October 20, 1929 - January 18, 2020
Chapel Hill
Bob DeMaine was born in New York City to Harry DeMaine, English-American water color artist and Lucy MacDonald DeMaine, Secretary to the American Field Service Ambulance Corps for WWI--WWII.
He grew up in NYC, later graduating from Hamilton College and Harvard Graduate School of Education. After two years in the Army he used the G.I. Bill for another year at Teacher's College, Columbia University. He then taught art at West Orange (NJ) High School for 9 years.
In 1963 he came to UNC Graduate School of City and Regional Planning; with his new Master's degree he became the first full time Planner for the town of Chapel Hill. Later he became a Regional Planner at the Triangle J Council of Governments under Pearson Stewart.
In 1965 he discovered the Chapel Hill International Folk Dance Club which he has been an active part of through its 55th Anniversary Reunion in the fall of 2019. Most importantly he there met Ann Wuehrmann whom he married on January 24, 1970, a decision he never regretted.
In 1979, finding regional planning not creative enough, he (with Ann's support) entered a two year program in Landscape Design at NCSU. He was mostly self-employed in that field for several years. In 1992 he eased into his final career, volunteering several days a week at Club Boulevard Humanities Magnet Elementary School in Durham, an activity he enjoyed for 28 years until Christmas of 2019.
On the side, a runner since college, he began running with the Carolina Godiva Track Club in the late '70's and the Tarheel Hash House Harriers (starting in their 2nd run in 1981, laying his last trail for them from Carol Woods Retirement Community in the winter of 2019).
Bob wrote all of the above a week before he died. He will primarily be missed by his wife Ann and his first cousin Sandra S. MacDonald of Hamilton Township, NJ. But he was a special person to his wife's extended family, known for his dry wit, personal interest in the younger generations, and many trips and artistic endeavors with them. They and his "other families" of folk dancers, elementary school colleagues, runners and members of the Carol Woods community provided a great deal of love and support to both Ann and Bob in his final weeks.
His Memorial Celebration will take place in the Carol Woods Assembly Hall (750 Weaver Dairy Road, Chapel Hill) on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Habitat for Humanity of Orange County at 88 Vilcom Center Drive, Suite L 110, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 or orangehabitat.org. Donations will be used to help finish affordable homes for seniors being built at Crescent Magnolia in Hillsborough. Volunteers are also welcome to sign up at orangehabitat.org.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 2, 2020