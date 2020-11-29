Robert "R.C." Dickerson
April 13, 1925 - November 23, 2020
Wake Forest, North Carolina - Robert Coleman "R.C." Dickerson, Sr., 95, of Wake Forest passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born April 13, 1925 in Franklin County, NC to the late Sidney Henderson Dickerson and Mattie Beck Smith Dickerson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beth Beasley Dickerson and twelve siblings.
Mr. Dickerson was an Army Air Corps veteran having served in World War II. He was a member of Wake Forest United Methodist Church, Wake Forest Masonic Lodge #282 A.F. & A.M. and a former Scout Master with the Boy Scouts. He had a great love for Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, hunting, fishing, golf, dogs and sports.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
He is survived by one son, Robert C. "Dick" Dickerson, Jr. and wife Susy of San Antonio, TX, one daughter, Elizabeth Beck "Liz" Dickerson Morris and husband Jason of Lillington, NC, two grandchildren, Robert Zachary Dickerson of Dallas, TX and Sydney Michelle Dickerson Bass and husband Steven of Houston, TX, one great grandson, Coleman Robert Bass and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wake Forest United Methodist Church at www.wakeforestumc.org
, Alzheimer's Association
at www.act.alz.org
or to the Masonic Home for Children at www.mhc-oxford.org
.