Reverend Robert Dowd Davis
April 17, 1931 - December 24, 2019
Chapel Hill
The Reverend Robert Dowd Davis, 88, of Chapel Hill, died Tuesday evening, December 24, 2019.
The funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, Dec. 29 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Chapel Hill. Following the service, family will greet friends in the Mt. Carmel Fellowship Hall. Internment will be on Monday, Dec. 30th, 11:00 am, at the cemetery of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Maxton, NC.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley McLean Davis; daughter, Barbara Davis Culbreth and her husband Jack Culbreth of Mooresville, NC; son, Charles Robert Davis of Carolina Beach, NC; and two grandchildren: Robert Alexander Culbreth and Cooper McLean Davis.
Rev. Dowd Davis grew up in Beaufort, NC, graduated from Beaufort High School, then attended Wake Forest College. Upon receiving an ROTC scholarship, Dowd moved to UNC Chapel Hill, where he graduated with his B.S. degree in physics in 1955. Shortly after beginning his service in the Marine Corps, Dowd answered his call to enter the ministry. He received his Master's of Divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1960. He then began his long and distinguished career as a Baptist Minister in numerous churches in southeastern N.C., including Antioch Baptist Church in Chapel Hill. When he decided to retire from the ministry, he stated he wanted to move back to heaven before he died; thus he retired to Chapel Hill. Though he retired from full-time ministry in 1994, he continued to serve churches in a part-time and interim role for many more years. During his ministry career, Dowd received a second Master's degree in Library Science from UNC Chapel Hill. He also published several books and articles related to the ministry, applying scripture to current social justice issues, and the history and traditions of the Baptist faith.
His love for music led him to become a dedicated and accomplished organist, playing classical organ pieces daily well into his eighties. He was an avid Carolina sports fan, a civil war history enthusiast, a lifelong North Carolina Democrat, and supporter of public education. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, church member, and a friend to many. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC in Pittsboro, North Carolina.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 27, 2019