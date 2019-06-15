Robert Earl Cleveland II



June 1, 1933 - June 13, 2019



Cary



Robert Earl Cleveland II (Bob), of Cary, NC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the age of 86. Bob was born to parents Wayne Preston and Karolyn Cleveland on June 1, 1933 in Marion, Indiana. With his brother, Paul David, the family moved to Atlanta, where Bob attended Henry Grady High School and met his bride to be, Mary Jane Lewis. Bob was accepted to Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, where he graduated, with a degree in philosophy in 1955. Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corps as a 2nd Lieutenant. On September 3, 1955, Bob and Mary Jane were married. Over the next 24 years, Bob's military career saw them stationed from Florida, California and Alabama, where their 4 children were born, to Okinawa, Guantanamo and Germany. Bob served two tours in Vietnam, and then as an intelligence officer for the U.S. European Command before retiring in 1979. Once a marine, always a marine. Semper Fi. Bob considered his next occupation and entered Duke Divinity School, and received his Master of Divinity degree in 1983. He was ordained a minister in the Presbyterian Church and was called to Pittsboro Presbyterian Church where he faithfully served as their minister for 10 years. In 2000, an aneurysm changed Bob's life direction once more. Bob moved into the Glenaire Healthcare Center where he was shepherded with the greatest of care by their kind staff for 19 years. Bob touched everyone there through his love of music, voice and scripture. Those who know him have shared stories of his strength of character, humor, genuine concern for others and his pure spirit to never complain. Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Jane of Cary; his brother Paul Cleveland of Wye, England; his daughters Beth Cleveland of Cary; Su Johnson and her husband Kevin of Cary, his sons, Bo Cleveland and his wife Liz of Middlebury, Vermont, and Wayne Lewis Cleveland and Barbara of Portland, Oregon. Bob's grandchildren are Derrick, Emery, Ellice, Mitchell, Wyatt, Adeline, Rachel Kaulius and her husband Justin and newly born great granddaughter Lucy Jane Kaulius. Bob's life would be incomplete without acknowledging the affection he had for Mary Jane. When not together, they were in each other's thoughts. Bob never failed to "light up" when he set eyes on her. They would be celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary this September. A memorial service will take place on Sunday, June 16th at 4:00 p.m. at Cary Presbyterian Church with a reception following. The Cleveland Family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for the considerate and life sustaining care Bob received from the Glenaire staff.