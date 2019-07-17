Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mausoleum Chapel of Raleigh Memorial Park
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mausoleum Chapel of Raleigh Memorial Park
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert DeMain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. DeMain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. DeMain Obituary
Robert

Edward DeMain

Raleigh

Robert Edward "Bob" DeMain, 99, the only child of Grace Batten DeMain and Frank A. DeMain, was born in Morgantown, West Virginia on August 5, 1919. The family moved to Raleigh when he was 6 years old where he resided until his death on July 15, 2019.

After graduating from Broughton High School, Bob worked for Montgomery Ward and Hill's Inc., before moving to Occidental Life Insurance Company, from which he retired. A long time active member of Calvary Baptist Church, Bob in his later years was a faithful member of Hayes Barton Baptist Church TV Ministry.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Nettie Wadford DeMain, who was the love of his life. They had no children but Bob leaves behind many nieces and nephews by marriage.

A special thank you to his neighbors and to his Transitions LifeCare Hospice Team, all of whom made it possible for him to remain in his home until his death.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10-11 am in the Mausoleum Chapel of Raleigh Memorial Park, with funeral services to begin at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh or the Hayes Barton Baptist Church TV Ministry.

Condolences to the family at www.MITCHELLatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Download Now