Robert



Edward DeMain



Raleigh



Robert Edward "Bob" DeMain, 99, the only child of Grace Batten DeMain and Frank A. DeMain, was born in Morgantown, West Virginia on August 5, 1919. The family moved to Raleigh when he was 6 years old where he resided until his death on July 15, 2019.



After graduating from Broughton High School, Bob worked for Montgomery Ward and Hill's Inc., before moving to Occidental Life Insurance Company, from which he retired. A long time active member of Calvary Baptist Church, Bob in his later years was a faithful member of Hayes Barton Baptist Church TV Ministry.



In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Nettie Wadford DeMain, who was the love of his life. They had no children but Bob leaves behind many nieces and nephews by marriage.



A special thank you to his neighbors and to his Transitions LifeCare Hospice Team, all of whom made it possible for him to remain in his home until his death.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10-11 am in the Mausoleum Chapel of Raleigh Memorial Park, with funeral services to begin at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh or the Hayes Barton Baptist Church TV Ministry.



Published in The News & Observer on July 17, 2019