Dr. Robert Mason



Raleigh



Dr. ROBERT MASON, was born , January 21, 1934.



Bob was born in Fort William Ontario Canada, now Thunder Bay, to Frank & Bessie Mason of Sand Lake Ontario. Bob had a Bsc & Msc from University of Toronto (OAC), and a PhD from N.C. State in Statistics. On graduation he was invited to join Sigma Xi. He worked at RTI for 35 yrs.



He is survived by his wife of 63 yrs, Elaine (Campbell) Mason, daughter, Tanyss, Kathie (Dr. Patrick Condreay), son, Doug (Col. Retired USMC) ( Amy) , 6 grandchildren, Krysta, Drew, Caroline (Doug), Maddy, Ben (Lt. USMC) (Maddie), Mason and Phil & Colin Condreay, a brother, Dr. James Mason (Rosemary) of Lakefield, Ontario, a brother in law, Rodger Campbell (Joan), Burlington, Ontario and numerous cousins in Ontario



Bob will be cremated and his ashes scattered in Algonquin Park, Ontario at a later date.



Please send any memorials to Sand Lake United Church, c/o Wayne Garrett,53 Phair Ave. Wallaceburg, Ontario, Canada N8A2M4



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store