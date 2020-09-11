Robert Edward Batchelor
July 30, 1936 - September 8, 2020
Wendell – Robert Edward Batchelor, 84, died Tuesday. He was born in Franklin County to the late William Eark & Annie Williams Batchelor. He retired from NC State and later worked and retired from First Citizens Bank. Robert was a good man with a funny sense of humor who could always make you smile and make you feel like you've know him your whole life. He was preceded in death by siblings, Wallace Batchelor, Eddie Batchelor, & Betty Oakley.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy "Dot" Liles Batchelor of the home, sons, Greg Batchelor (Phyllis Bradley), Doug Batchelor (friend, Gail Gay), sisters, Mildred West, Annette Boykin, Lacy Smith, sister-in-law, Eleanor Maxey, grandchildren, Jordan Batchelor, Blair Deese (Brandon), great grandchildren, Miller Deese, Harper Deese, Krew Carroll, step grandchildren, Ali Hatchett, & Kelsey Hatchett. Flowers welcomed or memorials may be made to Social Plains Baptist Church or Jimmy V Foundation. Graveside service 2 pm, Saturday, Social Plains Baptist Church Cemetery & will be available on www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral
on Sunday. Robert will lie in repose Friday 2-5 pm, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell, NC 27591.