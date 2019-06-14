Robert Edward "Bob" Revels



March 2, 1947 - June 4, 2019



FUQUAY-VARINA



FUQUAY -VARINA-Robert Edward Revels, 72, passed away Tuesday at his home in Fletcher, NC. A native of Wake County, Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Alene Walters Revels; his father, Roy Halford Revels; and 18-month-old brother, Michael Roy Revels.



Robert graduated from Fuquay High School and Campbell College. He taught school for several years in Plymouth, NC. He then became a safety consultant, working for several companies in Florida and western North Carolina. His last employer was Imoco in Fletcher, NC, where he retired.



Robert is survived by his sister, Nell Brenda Revels Hayes (Lewis) of Angier NC; niece, Cathy Hayes Ennis of Fort Myers, FL; great-niece, Lexie Ennis; great-nephew, Brody Ennis; nephew, Tony Lane Hayes (Sherry) of Angier; great-nieces, Abby and Sarah Hayes of Angier; step-son, Kevin Williams (Catrina) of Smithfield; step-granddaughters, Macy and Katlyn Williams of Smithfield. He is also survived by close family friends, Hannah and Madison Reep of Asheville, and Zachary McCullough of Ohio.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 8, at 11:00 AM at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends immediately after the service.



Online condolences may be made to the family at bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on June 14, 2019