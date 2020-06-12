Robert Edwin Gaddy Myers
Raleigh
With deepest sorrow the family of Robert Edwin Gaddy Myers announces his passing at age 20 on June 9th, 2020 in Raleigh, NC.
Born on April 30th, 2000 in Winston Salem, Robert graduated from RJ Reynolds in 2019 and was a rising sophomore at Wofford College, majoring in finance and economics. He enjoyed following the stock market and investing. He loved deeply and valued the intimacy of close personal relationships. Robert was kind, genuine and sincere and put the needs of his friends before his own. Robert will be best remembered for his love of the great outdoors and found peace, strength, and freedom in its beauty.
Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, grilling and playing lacrosse with friends and his passion of learning through audiobooks.
Robert was preceded in death by his father John Henry Myers and his maternal grandmother, Margaret Tucker Boylan Gaddy.
He is survived by his mother, Anne Gaddy Myers; his sisters, Elizabeth Turner and Anne Lillian Myers; grandparents, Dr. Robert Edwin Gaddy, Jr., Carolyn and Temple Sloan; his beloved dog, Daisy; and a large extended family for whom we are so grateful.
A private graveside service will be held in honor of Robert and details for a celebration of life service will be available at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Reynolds High School Home Field Advantage, "Bring Reynolds Home", www.rjreynoldshomefield.com
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St. Raleigh.
Raleigh
With deepest sorrow the family of Robert Edwin Gaddy Myers announces his passing at age 20 on June 9th, 2020 in Raleigh, NC.
Born on April 30th, 2000 in Winston Salem, Robert graduated from RJ Reynolds in 2019 and was a rising sophomore at Wofford College, majoring in finance and economics. He enjoyed following the stock market and investing. He loved deeply and valued the intimacy of close personal relationships. Robert was kind, genuine and sincere and put the needs of his friends before his own. Robert will be best remembered for his love of the great outdoors and found peace, strength, and freedom in its beauty.
Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, grilling and playing lacrosse with friends and his passion of learning through audiobooks.
Robert was preceded in death by his father John Henry Myers and his maternal grandmother, Margaret Tucker Boylan Gaddy.
He is survived by his mother, Anne Gaddy Myers; his sisters, Elizabeth Turner and Anne Lillian Myers; grandparents, Dr. Robert Edwin Gaddy, Jr., Carolyn and Temple Sloan; his beloved dog, Daisy; and a large extended family for whom we are so grateful.
A private graveside service will be held in honor of Robert and details for a celebration of life service will be available at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Reynolds High School Home Field Advantage, "Bring Reynolds Home", www.rjreynoldshomefield.com
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St. Raleigh.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 12, 2020.