Robert E.G. Myers
2000 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Edwin Gaddy Myers

Raleigh

With deepest sorrow the family of Robert Edwin Gaddy Myers announces his passing at age 20 on June 9th, 2020 in Raleigh, NC.

Born on April 30th, 2000 in Winston Salem, Robert graduated from RJ Reynolds in 2019 and was a rising sophomore at Wofford College, majoring in finance and economics. He enjoyed following the stock market and investing. He loved deeply and valued the intimacy of close personal relationships. Robert was kind, genuine and sincere and put the needs of his friends before his own. Robert will be best remembered for his love of the great outdoors and found peace, strength, and freedom in its beauty.

Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, grilling and playing lacrosse with friends and his passion of learning through audiobooks.

Robert was preceded in death by his father John Henry Myers and his maternal grandmother, Margaret Tucker Boylan Gaddy.

He is survived by his mother, Anne Gaddy Myers; his sisters, Elizabeth Turner and Anne Lillian Myers; grandparents, Dr. Robert Edwin Gaddy, Jr., Carolyn and Temple Sloan; his beloved dog, Daisy; and a large extended family for whom we are so grateful.

A private graveside service will be held in honor of Robert and details for a celebration of life service will be available at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Reynolds High School Home Field Advantage, "Bring Reynolds Home", www.rjreynoldshomefield.com

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St. Raleigh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved