1/1
Robert Elmer Borland
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Elmer Borland

February 2, 1926 - August 26, 2020

Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE – Rev. Robert Elmer Borland, 94, made his ascension to Glory on Wednesday, 8/26/2020. He was born in Allegheny Co., PA, February 2, 1926 to the late Aaron McClentock and Martha Melissa Beyers Borland. Rev. Borland pastored Covenant Presbyterian Church in Wendell and as a servant of God, truly lived a full life edifying to the body Christ. In addition to his parents, Rev. Borland is preceded in death by his son, Bobby Borland.He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Esther Marjorie Cupps Borland, daughters, Lois Moore (Ron) of Wilmington, Linda Borland of Richmond, VA and Becky Abate of Youngsville, grandchildren, Chris Moore, Greg Moore (Shalane), Giuliana Abate (fiancé Brian Whitley), Marcella Abate & Nick Abate. A Private Memorial Service will be held to honor Rev. Borland's Life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made to the music fund at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 125 S. Selma Rd., Wendell, NC 27591. Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell, NC 27591. www.stricklandfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strickland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 29, 2020
I remember Rev Borland from his time in Graysville, Penna. I used to help him with his Summer youth activities and camping at Crabapple. He left a very positive and lasting impression. I was a young teenager at the time and am now 75 years old. Please accept my sincere condolences.
James (Butch) Mitchell
Friend
August 27, 2020
He was my pastor but even greater, he was my dear friend. A loving, compassionate man whom we loved. God bless. love Hulon and Julia Perry.
Julia Perry
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved