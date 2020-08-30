Robert Elmer Borland
February 2, 1926 - August 26, 2020
Youngsville
YOUNGSVILLE – Rev. Robert Elmer Borland, 94, made his ascension to Glory on Wednesday, 8/26/2020. He was born in Allegheny Co., PA, February 2, 1926 to the late Aaron McClentock and Martha Melissa Beyers Borland. Rev. Borland pastored Covenant Presbyterian Church in Wendell and as a servant of God, truly lived a full life edifying to the body Christ. In addition to his parents, Rev. Borland is preceded in death by his son, Bobby Borland.He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Esther Marjorie Cupps Borland, daughters, Lois Moore (Ron) of Wilmington, Linda Borland of Richmond, VA and Becky Abate of Youngsville, grandchildren, Chris Moore, Greg Moore (Shalane), Giuliana Abate (fiancé Brian Whitley), Marcella Abate & Nick Abate. A Private Memorial Service will be held to honor Rev. Borland's Life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made to the music fund at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 125 S. Selma Rd., Wendell, NC 27591. Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell, NC 27591. www.stricklandfuneral.com