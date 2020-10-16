Robert A. Ennis
December 22, 1956 - October 9, 2020
Buies Creek
Mr. Robert Alton Ennis, 63, of Buies Creek, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Robert graduated from Campbell College with a degree in Business Administration; he worked for the Sanford Police Dept for a year; the Dunn PD for two years; and the North Carolina Highway Patrol for 30 years as Master Trooper before retiring. Robert then spent five years in private security. He also worked with the US Marshals Office and he worked with Bankers Life as an insurance agent. He was currently employed at J.E. Womble and Sons Small Engine Shop. Robert was a Past Master Mason with the Neill S. Stewart Lodge #556 in Erwin.
Funeral services will be held at Lillington Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Daniel Selman presiding. The burial will follow at Pleasant Plains Methodist Cemetery with Masonic Rites and law enforcement honors provided by the NC Highway Patrol.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mary Mitchell Ennis.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly Nicole Ennis; daughter, Connor Ennis; son, Geoffrey Ennis; five grandchildren, Ashton Ivey, Jayden Brown, Kinsey Ivey, Lexi Brown, and Peyton Brown; two step-children, Kristin Ivey and husband Derek Ivey and Logan Brown and husband Trenton Brown; three brothers, Harry Ennis and wife Barbara, Alex Ennis, and Timothy Ennis and wife Kelly; one sister, Lillian Silverthorne; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening, October 19th, from 6 to 8 pm at O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home.
In accordance with current North Carolina COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home requests that everyone in attendance practice social distancing and wear a face covering.
Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com
.