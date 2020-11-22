Judge Robert (Bob) Farmer

July 23, 1933 - November 17, 2020

Raleigh, North Carolina - Judge Robert L. (Bob) Farmer passed away peacefully on the morning of November 17, 2020. He was born on the family farm in Johnston County on July 23, 1933. Bob often reminisced about his early years on the farm running barefoot through the freshly plowed fields and playing with Jim, his pet pig.

Bob graduated from public school in Smithfield and later received his undergraduate from the University of North Carolina in 1955. After serving in the U.S. Army for 2 years he returned to UNC where he received his law degree. It was in Chapel Hill where he met Martha Lassiter. He first saw her by the Old Well and said she was "the prettiest girl on campus." Bob asked her on a date and she said yes! He couldn't believe it and to this day nobody else can either.

Bob married Martha in 1959 and they settled in Raleigh where he practiced law for 17 years. He served as president of the Raleigh Jaycees and was the first president of the Raleigh Jaycee Zoological Foundation which created and promoted the idea for a State Zoo for North Carolina. He was elected to the North Carolina House of Representatives in 1970, 1972, 1974, and 1976. There he served as Chairman of the House Judiciary III Committee, House Finance Committee, House Manufacturers & Labor Committee and was a member of the Advisory Budget Commission. While in the General Assembly he sponsored legislation for physical education in grades K-5, legislation for Ethics Laws for the Legislature, legislation for electronic voting in the Legislature and legislation to merge the Raleigh and Wake County Schools. After the merger he was asked by the old two boards to serve as its first attorney and did so until he became a Superior Court Judge.

Appointed by Governor James B. Hunt, Bob served as a Resident Superior Court Judge from December,1977 to January, 1999. His last 10 years on the bench he was the Senior Resident Superior Court Judge in Wake County. He was a past president of the N. C. Conference of Superior Court Judges and a delegate to the American Bar Association annual convention for 4 years. As an active board member of the nonprofit Carolina Correctional Services Inc., he helped oversee the design and implementation of several innovative programs including drug treatment courts. Today the Judge Robert Farmer Fellowships are awarded to Campbell Law students with demonstrated financial need and a calling for public service.

Bob was honored by the Wake County Bar Association with the Joseph Branch Professionalism Award. The Award recognizes an attorney known for his integrity and public service and who exemplifies high professionalism in the practice of law.

After retirement from the bench, Bob served as a certified mediator and arbitrator. He also served as Chairman of the North Carolina State Ethics Commission since it's creation on January 1, 2007.

In November, 2013 Bob was made an Ambassador of The Order of The Long Leaf Pine Society. North Carolina's governors highest honor recognizes persons who have made significant contributions to the state through exemplary service. His old friend Governor Hunt surprised him with the honor.

At the time of his death he had been a member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He served as Chairman of its Board of Trustees for 8 years, member of its Official Board for 12 years, taught Sunday school for over 10 years and was a member of its Endowment Committee for many years. Bob was also a long-standing, proud member of the Raleigh Kiwanis Club.

Bob loved to travel with his loving wife and family. It was obvious that he took even more joy in planning their travels than the trip itself. He and Martha enjoyed wonderful trips to Europe as well as scenic train rides across the Canadian wilderness. Closer to home, Bob relished family beach trips to Emerald Isle and beautiful Sunset Beach.

Bob played basketball, golf and semi-pro baseball for the Smithfield Leafs. As a longtime member of The Rams Club he passionately rooted for Carolina football and basketball but never Dook. Go Heels!

Bob was a man of principle and a sharp wit. He loved the law, The Old North State and telling a good story. Above all he cherished his family and he will be missed every day.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Martha Lassiter Farmer, his three children, Joseph Robert Farmer and wife Traci Lorraine Farmer, James Thomas Farmer and wife Preeti Farmer, and Caroline Marie Farmer. Bob was endearingly known as "Papa" by his eight grandchildren, Kenan and Audrey Farmer, Jackson and Ava Farmer, Cate and Brendan Belch and Diya and Nikita Kumar.

A private service will be held in Smithfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hayes Barton United Methodist Church.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.





