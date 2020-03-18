|
|
Robert Glenn Pierce
Dunn
Mr. Robert "Bob" Glenn Pierce, 73, died Sunday March 15, 2020 at his home. Mr. Pierce was born September 18, 1946 in Wake County to the late Glenn W. & Estelle Williams Pierce. He was also preceded in death by a brother James William Pierce. Mr. Pierce was a 1964 graduate of Cleveland H. S. He attended Mars Hill College on a basketball scholarship and later received a Bachelor's Degree in History and Political Science from Campbell University. Mr. Pierce served our country in the U.S. Marines and after his service, took the oath of office in the N.C. Highway Patrol. After retiring from the Highway Patrol, Mr. Pierce worked for the News & Observer as an Operations Manager. Mr. Pierce was a member of Westfield Baptist Church. Mr. Pierce is survived by his wife, Nancy P. Flippin of the home; daughters, Leah Pierce Arendt & husband James of Coats; their children, Brandon Godwin of Montana and Braiden Arendt of Coats, Jennifer Pierce Jordan & husband Andrew of Clayton; their children, Bailey, Drew, Max, and Miles Jordan of Clayton, Victoria Flippin Snyder & husband Brian of Carmel, IN; their son Gavin Snyder, and Emily Flippin Maruna, & husband Franz of Portland, OR; their children, Pannonica and Quinby Maruna. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 18, 2020