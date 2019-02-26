Robert Henry



"Bob" Davis



Raleigh



Robert Henry (Bob) Davis, 80, died February 24, 2019 at Sunrise of Raleigh following an extended battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Scranton, PA, he was the son of the late Milton Francis Davis and Elizabeth Rose Davis.



Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of 57 years Mary Flanagan Davis; children Robert Joseph Davis (Tammy), Maureen Davis Warner (Larry), both of Raleigh, Katie Davis Lee (Alan) of Austin, TX, and Michael John Davis (Linda) of Cary, NC; grandchildren Caitlin, Chris, Erin, Grayson, Catherine, Ally, Alex, Ian and Emily.



Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Raleigh on Saturday March 2nd at 11am, followed by a reception in the Fallon Center. The family will receive friends one hour before the service in the gathering space at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina or Transitions Lifecare, in memory of Bob.



Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh and condolences may be sent to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com