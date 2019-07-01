|
|
Rev. Robert H. Morrison, Jr,
90
Aberdeen
Rev. Robert H. Morrison, Jr, age 90, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home
surrounded by family.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00AM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Aberdeen
First Baptist Church with Dr. Daryl Cornett and Rev. J. Billy Graham officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM at the church before the service.
Burial services will follow at 3:00 PM at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on July 1, 2019