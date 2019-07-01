Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Aberdeen First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Aberdeen First Baptist Church
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Rev. Robert H. Morrison Jr.

Rev. Robert H. Morrison Jr. Obituary
Rev. Robert H. Morrison, Jr,

90

Aberdeen

Rev. Robert H. Morrison, Jr, age 90, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home

surrounded by family.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00AM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Aberdeen

First Baptist Church with Dr. Daryl Cornett and Rev. J. Billy Graham officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM at the church before the service.

Burial services will follow at 3:00 PM at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on July 1, 2019
