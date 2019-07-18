Robert Hall Adams III February 8, 1927- July 11, 2019 Cary Robert Hall Adams III was born in Brussels, Belgium on February 8, 1927 and passed away peacefully in his home in Cary, North Carolina on July 11, 2019. He grew up in Paris but lived in New York City as a teenager. He graduated from Ole Miss, served in the US Army, worked for Sinclair Oil Company, and became the first ASHI-certified home and building inspector in Jacksonville, FL. He owned both a fuel oil and general contracting business in Jacksonville. He loved jazz music, photography, woodworking, and smoking his pipe. He was the leader of the OWLS (Older Wiser Loving Seniors) group at the Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church, taught photography at Friendship House, led the Golden K Kiwanis group, and was involved in the Senior Center, all in Cary. Having been the primary caregiver for three wives who preceded him in death, he demonstrated great compassion, resilience, and inner strength. He was fun-loving and had a great sense of humor, enjoyed practical jokes, was creative and innovative, was generous to those in need, and was a loving neighbor, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Bob's most sincere wish was to die in his home, and this was made possible by the dedication and love of his caregiving staff. He is survived by his children, Robert "Mark" (Jodi) and Stacy Hall Adams; granddaughters Jocelyn (Dom Dacy) and Sydney Adams; and great-grandsons Ryder and Remy Dacy. Bob's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 10:00 a.m. at the Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church, 200 High Meadow Drive, Cary. Published in The News & Observer on July 18, 2019