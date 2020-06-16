Robert Harper

Robert (Bob) Lewis Harper



Raleigh



Robert (Bob) Lewis Harper, 80, of Raleigh, NC passed away peacefully at home on June 13, 2020. After retiring from a successful career at the Environmental Protection Agency, Bob enjoyed his model train hobby and collecting and restoring old Corvettes.



Beloved husband and father, Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years Sharon Long Harper, and his son Robert Lewis Harper, Jr. and wife Anna Frick Harper, and daughter Catherine Harper Sauls and husband Dwight Wayne Sauls, and granddaughters Elizabeth and Catherine Harper. Bob is predeceased by his parents and siblings Frank Harper, Joseph Harper, James Harper and Mildred Fastnaught.



A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



