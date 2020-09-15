1/
Robert "Bob" Harris
1958 - 2020
Robert "Bob"

Bruce Harris

Raleigh

Robert "Bob" Bruce Harris, 61, passed away on September 12, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Born on December 19, 1958 in Bristol, TN; he was the son of the late Dr. James Ray Harris and Elena Bessolo Harris and brother of James Wayne Harris, of Raleigh.

Bob graduated with honors both from Hale High School (now St. David's HS) and NC State University, with a degree in Economics and Finance. He worked with the NC Congressional Club until its disbandment and then became a freelance consultant.

The family would like to extend deep appreciation for the wonderful caregivers and medical team that have assisted with Bob's care over the years.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 1-2 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home. Liturgy of the Word will begin at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel (seating limited to 50 people), with a committal service to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park. Live Streaming will be offered for those choosing to attend virtually - beginning at 1:55 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's memory can be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Condolences to the family and link to the live stream option are available at www.MitchellatRMP.com

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
SEP
17
Liturgy
02:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
1 entry
September 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
