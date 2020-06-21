Robert Haywood Hall, CPA
June 3, 1946 - June 11, 2020
Apex
Robert passed peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 11 after a valiant 5-year battle with cancer. The son of Haywood and Avis Hall of Angier, NC, he is predeceased by his parents and sister, Marye Hall. Robert graduated from Angier High School in 1964 where he was an All-American athlete. On February 29, 1964 Robert was on the basketball team that holds a record in the Guiness Book of World Records. In a match against Boone Trail High School, the two teams competed in what is now the longest high school basketball game in history, going into 13 overtimes with only the original 5 players. Robert went on to play football, basketball, and baseball at East Carolina University until he decided it was "time to get an education inside the classroom." Graduating in 1968 with an Accounting degree, he entered into private practice for several years. In 1978 Robert joined Waste Industries, eventually becoming their first Chief Financial Officer. Robert was on the team that took Waste Industries public in 1997 before retiring again into private practice in 1999. Robert loved working with his clients and considered them much more as friends. He continued his relationship with the Poole Family, helping structure the $37 million endowment to NCSU for the Poole College of Management. Robert remained a trusted advisor and friend until his passing. A long-time member of Apex Baptist Church, Robert enjoyed coaching basketball and baseball teams that his children played on and working with AWANA youth. Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy, of almost 30 years, sons David (Liz), Eric (Christy) and daughters Kathryn, Rebecca, and Lydia. He was "Papa" to grandchildren Natalya, Peter, Donovan, Jackson, Spencer, and Mackenzie. He loved gardening, woodworking, and especially tailgating. He always said, "we don't let a ballgame mess up a perfectly good tailgate." Not only did he tailgate at ECU football games with his family, but also loved to feed teammates and families at his children's athletic events, especially ECU Equestrian team horse shows and many softball tournaments (thank you Thunder and Chatham Elite families).
In light of current events, a celebration of life will occur in June 2021, and we look forward to seeing and hugging all of our friends and family. In lieu of flowers, Robert requested that memorials be made to Fathers Forever (afatherforever.com) or Baptist Children's Homes of NC (bchfamily.org). "What does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." Micah 6:8 Condolences to bryan-leefuneralhome.com
June 3, 1946 - June 11, 2020
Apex
Robert passed peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 11 after a valiant 5-year battle with cancer. The son of Haywood and Avis Hall of Angier, NC, he is predeceased by his parents and sister, Marye Hall. Robert graduated from Angier High School in 1964 where he was an All-American athlete. On February 29, 1964 Robert was on the basketball team that holds a record in the Guiness Book of World Records. In a match against Boone Trail High School, the two teams competed in what is now the longest high school basketball game in history, going into 13 overtimes with only the original 5 players. Robert went on to play football, basketball, and baseball at East Carolina University until he decided it was "time to get an education inside the classroom." Graduating in 1968 with an Accounting degree, he entered into private practice for several years. In 1978 Robert joined Waste Industries, eventually becoming their first Chief Financial Officer. Robert was on the team that took Waste Industries public in 1997 before retiring again into private practice in 1999. Robert loved working with his clients and considered them much more as friends. He continued his relationship with the Poole Family, helping structure the $37 million endowment to NCSU for the Poole College of Management. Robert remained a trusted advisor and friend until his passing. A long-time member of Apex Baptist Church, Robert enjoyed coaching basketball and baseball teams that his children played on and working with AWANA youth. Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy, of almost 30 years, sons David (Liz), Eric (Christy) and daughters Kathryn, Rebecca, and Lydia. He was "Papa" to grandchildren Natalya, Peter, Donovan, Jackson, Spencer, and Mackenzie. He loved gardening, woodworking, and especially tailgating. He always said, "we don't let a ballgame mess up a perfectly good tailgate." Not only did he tailgate at ECU football games with his family, but also loved to feed teammates and families at his children's athletic events, especially ECU Equestrian team horse shows and many softball tournaments (thank you Thunder and Chatham Elite families).
In light of current events, a celebration of life will occur in June 2021, and we look forward to seeing and hugging all of our friends and family. In lieu of flowers, Robert requested that memorials be made to Fathers Forever (afatherforever.com) or Baptist Children's Homes of NC (bchfamily.org). "What does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." Micah 6:8 Condolences to bryan-leefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.