Robert Carson Hoffman
May 14, 1951- May 3, 2019
Cary
Robert Carson Hoffman, 67, died peacefully at home on May 3, 2019, following a courageous ten-year battle against lymphoma. Through the ups and downs of his long struggle, Bob remained positive and retained his sense of humor. He enjoyed golf, running, wine, music, traveling, and rooting for the Hokies. Bob is survived by his wife, Susan, daughter, Lindsay, and sister, Donna Gelder. There will be a celebration to honor his life Sunday, June 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at MacGregor Downs Country Club. Memorial contributions can be made to Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, PO Box 247, Geneva, NY 14456, www.SenecaLake.org
Published in The News & Observer on June 23, 2019