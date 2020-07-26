Robert Edward HughesSeptember 14, 1971 - July 22, 2020BeaufortRobert Edward Hughes passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was 48 years old.Robert, also known to many as Rob, and Robbie to a select few, was born on September 14, 1971, in Raleigh, North Carolina. After graduating from Ravenscroft School in 1990, where he spent some of his happiest days, he went on to attend East Carolina University where he received a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management. He had a lifelong passion for building and as his buddies knew best, taking stuff apart only to put it back together in a new "more improved" fashion. Robert treasured being outdoors on the farm working with his beloved horses and we are comforted in the fact that he is riding free with Jesus.Robert's passion for building and creating led him to Shelby, NC where he and his best friend, Chris Canoutas, built and started Lafayette Street Grill and Pub. While living in Shelby he met and married Karen Putnam and had two incredible boys Parker Christian and Peyton Avery. Although he and Karen were no longer together, Robert loved his children with his whole heart.In addition to Parker and Peyton, Robert is survived by his parents, Rebecca and Terry Poole, Ann Hughes; siblings, Nancy and Chris Canoutas, Terry and Kathy Poole, David and Amanda Poole, and Damon Poole; many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends; and his beloved four legged companion, Luke. Robert is preceded in death by his father, Haywood Hughes and his brother, David Hughes; maternal grandparents, Robert and Thelma Driggers; and paternal grandparents, Donald and Nadel Hughes.A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Bay Leaf Baptist Church in Raleigh. Due to the coronavirus, the family is unable to receive friends; however, if you like, please bring a note to share with the family, possibly a memory or kind word.