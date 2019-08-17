Home

Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Martin Street Baptist Church
1001 E. Martin Street
Raleigh, NC
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Martin Street Baptist Church
1001 E. Martin Street
Raleigh, NC
Robert Hunter Mathes Sr.


1935 - 2019
Robert Hunter Mathes Sr. Obituary
Robert Hunter Mathes, Sr

September 22, 1935 - August 14, 2019

Raleigh

Robert Mathes,Sr, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Martin Street Baptist Church, 1001 E. Martin Street, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.

Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.

Survivors: Wife, Cardella Mathes of the home; Sons, Robert Mathes, Jr of Durham, NC and Reginald Mathes of Owings, MD; Brother, Herbert Mathes of Maiden, NC; Grandchild, Ryan Mathes of Charlotte, NC; Nieces, Lori A Mathes of Maiden, NC and Toya Evans of MD; Sister-in-Law, Willie Smith of Salisbury, NC; a host of other nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 17, 2019
