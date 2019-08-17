|
|
Robert Hunter Mathes, Sr
September 22, 1935 - August 14, 2019
Raleigh
Robert Mathes,Sr, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Martin Street Baptist Church, 1001 E. Martin Street, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.
Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.
Survivors: Wife, Cardella Mathes of the home; Sons, Robert Mathes, Jr of Durham, NC and Reginald Mathes of Owings, MD; Brother, Herbert Mathes of Maiden, NC; Grandchild, Ryan Mathes of Charlotte, NC; Nieces, Lori A Mathes of Maiden, NC and Toya Evans of MD; Sister-in-Law, Willie Smith of Salisbury, NC; a host of other nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 17, 2019