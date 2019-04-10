Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
Robert Izzo


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Izzo Obituary
Robert Michael Izzo

July 31, 1963 - April 3, 2019

Cary

Robert Michael Izzo, 55, unexpectedly passed away at home on April 3, 2019.

He was born on July 31, 1963 in Bayshore, New York to Robert and Carol (Anspake) Izzo.

Rob has lived in Cary for 23 years and established himself as a respected and sought after Sr. Master Certified Reconditioning / Detail Technician in the Automotive Industry.

Rob was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his sister Lisa Izzo, his extended family, many friends and colleagues.

A time of visitation will be held from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, Saturday April 13, 2019 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd., Cary, NC 27511.

A mass and burial will occur at a later date in Queens, New York.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

To share memories and condolences, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 10, 2019
