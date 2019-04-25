Robert J. Creed



October 12, 1929 - April 23, 2019



Garner



Robert John Creed, Sr., 89, died Tuesday at his home. Born in New York, he was the son of the late Robert John Creed and Josephine Balga Creed. Mr. Creed served his country from 1950-1954 as a member of the US Navy and for many years, worked with General Parts (Car Quest). He was a faithful member of Garner United Methodist Church, as well as the Garner Civitan Club, Bible Study Fellowship and Walk to Emmaus.



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday at Garner United Methodist Church, with a reception following. Burial will be private.



The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00-5:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.



Survivors include his wife, Betty Jo Creed; son, Robert Creed, Jr.; daughter, Lisa Creed; son, Rick Creed; stepchildren, Terry Elliott, Jordan Christian and Josh Christian; sisters, Jeanne Seebacher and Mary Ann Piti, as well as 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Larry Creed.



The family would like to express their appreciation to all of Mr. Creed's caregivers who were so devoted in his last days.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to GUMC, P.O. Box 2179, Garner, NC 27529 and to Transitions Life Care , 250 Hospice Cir., Raleigh, NC 27607.



Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Published in The News & Observer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019