Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Garner United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Creed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Creed


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert J. Creed Obituary
Robert J. Creed

October 12, 1929 - April 23, 2019

Garner

Robert John Creed, Sr., 89, died Tuesday at his home. Born in New York, he was the son of the late Robert John Creed and Josephine Balga Creed. Mr. Creed served his country from 1950-1954 as a member of the US Navy and for many years, worked with General Parts (Car Quest). He was a faithful member of Garner United Methodist Church, as well as the Garner Civitan Club, Bible Study Fellowship and Walk to Emmaus.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday at Garner United Methodist Church, with a reception following. Burial will be private.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00-5:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Jo Creed; son, Robert Creed, Jr.; daughter, Lisa Creed; son, Rick Creed; stepchildren, Terry Elliott, Jordan Christian and Josh Christian; sisters, Jeanne Seebacher and Mary Ann Piti, as well as 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Larry Creed.

The family would like to express their appreciation to all of Mr. Creed's caregivers who were so devoted in his last days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to GUMC, P.O. Box 2179, Garner, NC 27529 and to Transitions Life Care , 250 Hospice Cir., Raleigh, NC 27607.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.
Published in The News & Observer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now