Roberta J. Hinton
Raleigh
Roberta J. Hinton 99, of 412 Lansing Street entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at WakeMed hospital in Raleigh, NC.
A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church, 1515 Crosslink Road, Raleigh, NC at 11:00 AM with visitation preceding the service at 10:00 AM. Interment takes place at Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC. Arrangements by Haywood Funeral Home, Raleigh. (919) 832-2835 www.haywoodfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 13, 2020