Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 832-2835
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church
1515 Crosslink Road
Raleigh, NC
Robert J. Hinton


1920 - 2020
Robert J. Hinton Obituary
Roberta J. Hinton

Raleigh

Roberta J. Hinton 99, of 412 Lansing Street entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at WakeMed hospital in Raleigh, NC.

A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church, 1515 Crosslink Road, Raleigh, NC at 11:00 AM with visitation preceding the service at 10:00 AM. Interment takes place at Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC. Arrangements by Haywood Funeral Home, Raleigh. (919) 832-2835 www.haywoodfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 13, 2020
