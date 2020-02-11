|
Robert John McGregor
Fuquay-Varina
Robert John McGregor, 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, 401 N Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina. Family will receive friends prior to the service between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens.
He is preceded in death by his; daughter, Sarah McGregor; infant son, Kevin; parents, Garth and Margaret McGregor.
Robert is survived by his wife, Patricia McGregor; daughter, Laurie McWilliams and her husband, Patrick, of Durham; grandchildren, Lucy, Sean and Sydney; sisters, Mary Glave, Maggie Reitz, Martha Dumas, Rita McKeon, Phyllis Claussen and Carol VanVoorhis; brother, David McGregor and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike Suite 3A Short Hills, NJ 07078.
Christopherreeve.org/donate
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 11, 2020