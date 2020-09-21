1/
Robert Jay Stempler
1943 - 2020
Robert (Bob) Jay Stempler

May 18, 1943-September 18, 2020

Raleigh

Robert (Bob) Jay Stempler, age 77, of Raleigh, NC passed away September 18, 2020.

He leaves behind his wife, Anne, of 52 years; his daughters, Sharyn Stempler and Randi (Jeff) Williams; and his two loving granddaughters, Kelsi and Jordin Williams. He also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Muriel Wolf; brother-in-law, Mitch (Brenda) Wolf and brother, Stephen Stempler. Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Fran Dautch.

Bob, proudly, served his country in the U.S. Army from 1964-1967.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dementia Alliance, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615, attn.: DeeDee.

The family would like to thank the staff of Falls River Memory Care Facility and Amedisys Hospice for taking such good care of "Mr. Bob".

Bob's family will receive friends Wednesday September 23, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh NC 27609. Due to COVID-19 the family will not be having any additional services. To honor Bob, please wear blue jeans to the visitation.



Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
9198766900
