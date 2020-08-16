Robert Ralph Jones, Jr.



August 19, 1937-August 4, 2020



Charlotte



Robert (Bob) Ralph Jones, Jr. passed away Tuesday, August 4, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.



Born Auggust 19, 1937 in Wagram, NC, Bob was the oldest son of Robert Ralph and Addie Long Jones. Raised in Scotland County, NC, Bob attended Laurinburg High School, serving as Salutatorian and President of the wonderful class of 1955. He graduated from NC State with a B.S. in Math and went on to earn a Masters from UNC-Ch and PhD from Duke, both in Math Education.



While at NC State, Bob was very involved with the Wesley Foundation. There he met his beloved wife, Jean Linthicum Jones. Bob and Jean were married on August 21, 1960 and went on to raise three children while living in Raleigh.



Bob spent 32 years serving public school students and teachers of North Carolina in Math Education, both as a teacher and as the Director of Math for the State Department of Public Instruction. Bob had a passion for learning and teaching, and touched countless minds over his 32-year career.



Post retirement, Bob worked successfully as a sales representative for the Harper Company, providing recognition walls at numerous colleges, hospitals and organizations across the state.



Bob was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church. For 44 years, Bob was an active member of Highland UMC, developing lifelong friendships and serving in a wide variety of roles. In 2017, Bob and Jean retired to Matthews, NC where they joined Matthews UMC.



Bob was always quick with a joke and a smile, and he never met a stranger. Most of all, he loved being with friends and his family. He worked hard to show his children and grandchildren how to live a meaningful life dedicated to service and caring for others.



Bob is survived by Jean, his wife of 60 years, his daughters, Karen Racioppe (Tom), Kim Carter (Rob), son Kevin (Donna), and five grandchildren, Emma, Bobby and Sam Carter, Aidan and Poppy Jones, as well as a host of friends and extended family.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Streaming Ministry at Highland United Methodist Church, Raleigh, NC.



A memorial service will be held in Raleigh at a later date.



