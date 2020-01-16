|
|
Robert Krost Deutsch
Durham
Robert Krost Deutsch died on January 6, 2020 at the age of 98.
A graduate of Evanston Township High School in suburban Chicago, he entered Harvard University having barely turned 17. He graduated in 1942 and enlisted in the Army Air Corps, training at Yale University and marching with Glen Miller's band. He served as a lieutenant in the Army Air Corps, in charge of gasoline convoys to the airfield during the Battle of the Bulge. His unit was awarded the Belgian Croix de Guerre. His unit was on a ship en route to the Pacific theater when the U.S. dropped the atom bombs, and the war ended. The ship turned around and he returned to Boston and finished his final semester at the Harvard Business School. A successful business man, he achieved his ambition of being an executive officer in a company traded on the New York Stock Exchange and being quoted in Business Week. A man of unswerving integrity, he mentored many young businessmen as they started in their careers. He also firmly believed in our democratic system, and was an effective volunteer for the Democratic Party wherever he lived, including shifting the political terrain in Guilford, Connecticut as Chairman of the Democratic Town Committee.
He and his wife traveled widely, and for 16 years spent each May in Paris. A devoted father and husband, he supported his wife of 71 years in her activities both volunteer and paid, and fostered and encouraged his daughters' ambitions. Finally, he achieved his greatest ambition—to be remembered as a good man.
He is survived by his wife Nancy and his two daughters, Deborah and Sarah, their husbands Stephen Hay and Reeve Huston, and his grandchildren, Thurza Hay and Sabrina Huston, and grand-daughter-in-law Erin Hay, and two great grand-children, Katarina and Delaney. A celebration of his life will be held at the Forest at Duke in Durham, February 8, from 3-5.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to a .
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 16, 2020