Robert Sanders Kadis "Bobby"
August 6, 1936 - April 6, 2020
Raleigh
Robert Sanders Kadis "Bobby" peacefully passed away April 6, 2020 after a heroic 7-year battle with lung cancer. He was born on August 6th 1936 in Goldsboro, NC and was the son of Isaac and Mary Kadis. Bobby graduated from Goldsboro High School in 1954 and from there he attended The University of Pennsylvania. In 1958 he graduated from Penn's Wharton School of Finance with a Bachelor's degree in Economics, and Bobby went back to school and attained his Master of Arts in Liberal Studies from Duke University in 1989. He also served in the US Air Force from 1959 to 1964.
Bobby spent the majority of his professional career developing and managing commercial real estate, where together with his brother Harold, they founded Centrex Properties, Inc in the early 90's. For more than 50 years the two brothers developed, owned and operated numerous properties throughout Eastern North Carolina and The Triangle.
In the late 70's Bobby was introduced to what would become a defining passion for the rest of his life – Pottery/Ceramics. This hobby would take him all over the world and open him up to an entirely new universe of friends and opportunities for the remainder of his life. In 1978, he attended a 2-week summer session at The Penland School of Craft where he would return for the next 43 years for classes, workshops and personal exploration and growth. Penland was his "second home." Over the years, Bobby also studied and practiced ceramics in Snowmass, CO at Anderson Ranch, in Tuscan, Italy at La Meridiana, as well as taking several summer excursions to the Curaumilla Art Center in Chile, South America.
Beyond and because of his love for pottery, Bobby came to admire and support all mediums of Art, and he worked tirelessly for years to spread the benefit of The Arts in our lives and communities. He was an ardent supporter of The NC Ballet, The NC Symphony, The American Dance Festival and many other creative outlets in his world. Bobby was an avid Carolina Hurricanes hockey fan and season ticket holder since the franchise came to NC in 1997.
Some of his professional and personal accomplishments and affiliations included: Member of Beth Meyer Synagogue in Raleigh, NC, Trustee/President of Wayne County NC Boys & Girls Club, Trustee Family YMCA (Goldsboro, NC), Chair/Board member of The Penland School of Craft (1987 – 2005), Chair/Board Member of the NC Arts Council (1992 – 2013), Advisory Board Member of the National Ceramic Education Council of the Arts (2004 – 2006), and Board Member of the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies (2008 – 2013).
Bobby always sought to improve his life, as well as the lives of others, and he will be dearly missed by the many many people that he influenced, supported and loved over his 83 years of life.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Claudia Buchdahl Kadis, his brother Harold Kadis, his three children – Jeff (and his wife Shauna), Donna (and her partner Dan Hensel) and Danny. He also adored his 6 grandchildren – Dylan, Jack, Cooper, Ike, Ben and Eloise.
Bobby was buried April 8th on a beautiful spring day in the historic Oakwood cemetery in Raleigh NC. The family requests that acknowledgments and/or gifts be made to The Penland School of Craft ( www.penland.org ) or The Interfaith Food Shuttle ( www.foodshuttle.org ) in his honor.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 12, 2020