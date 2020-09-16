Robert Keaton Wood
November 22, 1949 ~ September 7, 2020
Ocean Isle Beach
It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Keaton Wood announce his passing on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 70. He fought a brave battle with Lung Cancer for seven years and finally succumbed to complications.
He was born on November 22, 1949 in Tampa, FL and grew up in Kinston, NC. He graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with an undergraduate degree in Finance and Business Administration and an MBA. He worked for and achieved partnership with Deloitte Haskins & Sells in Charlotte, NC; later went to Europe to work for Deloitte & Touche in Bratislava, Slovakia as a General Manager, and last as CFO for Albanian Mobile Communications in Tirana, Albania. He enjoyed playing golf and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents Allen Kelsey Wood Jr. and Edna Keaton Wood. He is survived by his wife Dagmar Wood of Ocean Isle Beach; children, Robin and Darren of Ocean Isle Beach, Kelsey Wood (Stephen) of Asheville, NC, Bryan Wood (Alex) of Charlotte, NC; and grandchildren Eleonor, Henry, Barrett and Charlotte; brothers Allen Wood III of Palm Bay, FL and Joseph Wood (Carolyn) of Elon, NC.
A memorial service will take place at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, NC at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Duke Cancer Institute, Box 2714, 2424 Erwin Road, Durham, NC 27710 or directly to dukecancerinstitute.org/donations
