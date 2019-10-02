|
|
Robert Gilliam Kitrell, Jr.
October 2, 1921 October 1, 2019
Henderson
Robert Gilliam Kittrell Jr. passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019, one day before his 98th birthday. He was born and raised in Henderson, North Carolina in 1921, the only child of Robert Gilliam Kittrell and Mary Perry Kittrell. He graduated from Henderson High School in 1938 and Virginia Episcopal School. He then entered the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill graduating in 1943 with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce Degree. While at UNC he was a member of the Zeta Psi Fraternity and the Order of the Minatours. Upon the outbreak of the World War II, he enlisted in the Navy V-7 Program. After training at Northwestern University, he was commissioned an Ensign. After brief training at the Motor Torpedo Boat (P.T.) base in Melville, Rhode Island, he was sent to the South Pacific where he proudly served with Motor Torpedo Boat Squadrons 6 and 25. He was the Commanding Officer
of P.T. 115 and was in combat in the Soloman Islands, New Guinea and the Philippine Islands. He was honorably discharged from the Navy as a Lieutenant.
Following World War II, he graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Law in 1948 and joined the law firm of Perry and Kittrell in Henderson. He was the senior partner of the firm Perry, Kittrell, Blackburn and Blackburn until his retirement after practicing for over 50 years. Following his retirement, he pursued his passions for farming, forestry and golf. He was a former member of the Board of Governors of the North Carolina Bar Association, former President of the Vance County Bar Association and former member of the Henderson City Council and the North Carolina House of Representatives. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Henderson where he served as Chairman of the Board of Deacons and as an Elder.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and is survived by his wife of 64 years,
Katherine Willcox Kittrell, one son, Robert Gilliam Kittrell, III of Raleigh and his wife, Meredith Felch Kittrell, and one daughter, Katherine Kittrell Kerns and husband Trent Sydnor Kerns of Richmond, Virginia. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Bennett Neel Kittrell (fiance Emily Allison Verdu), Robert Gilliam Kittrell IV (Rachel Hurley Kittrell), Elizabeth Kerns Roberts (Matson Lamar Roberts, Jr.) and Trent Sydnor Kerns, Jr. He is predeceased by a son, Bennett Willcox Kittrell and cousin, Bennett Hester Perry, Jr. He will be remembered for his steadfast love of his wife and family, his integrity, his love of the land and his farms and his fondness for ice cream.
The family wishes to thank their loving care givers Patricia Carroll, Hazel Hayes, Josephine Glover, Barbara Baker, Patricia Hargrove, Joyce and Shamira Yancey, Gian Williams and the staff of Springmoor Retirement Community.
A celebration of his life will be held Friday at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church in
Henderson (222 Young Street) by Rev. Matthew Copple. The family welcomes you to join them at a reception afterwards at the Henderson Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ACTS (Area Christians Together in Service), 305 S. Chestnut Street, Henderson, NC 27536 or the Perry Memorial Library, 205 Breckenridge Street, Henderson, NC, 27536.
Published in The News & Observer from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019