Robert L. Chisenhall
1936 - 2020
Robert L. Chisenhall

February 19, 1936 - August 22, 2020

Angier

Robert L. Chisenhall, 84, passed away on Saturday at Gabriel Manor Assisted Living Center in Clayton. Born in Johnston county, he was the son of the late Buck Lee Chisenhall and Lessie Pollard Chisenhall. Robert served honorably in the United States Army. He worked for many years and retired with ABB formally known as Westinghouse. In addition to spending time with his loving family, Robert had a passion for flying airplanes. He spent several years as a certified flight instructor. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 27th at 2:00 PM at Lakeside Memorial Gardens, 2712 Oak Grove Church Rd. Angier, NC 27501.

Robert is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Jean Chisenhall; daughter, Kristi Chisenhall Clayborne and husband, Phillip of Creedmoor; son, Lance Bart Chisenhall and wife, Beth of Angier; grandchildren, Army Captain, Jonathon Chisenhall and wife, Abbey, Dylan Chisenhall, Adrianna Chisenhall, Allen Garcia, Blake Garcia and Shane Clayborne. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his siblings, Louise May, Sara Johnson, Cozyleen Carroll, Mary Johnson, Jackson "Jack" Chisenhall, Leroy "Roy" Chisenhall, Thomas "Tom" Chisenhall, William "Bill" Chisenhall and Samuel "Sam" Chisenhall. Online condolences to the family may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lakeside Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
