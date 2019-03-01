Robert L. Jones



Wake Forest



Robert LaVerne Jones, 84, of Wake Forest, passed away Wednesday morning, February 27, 2019, at Carillon Assisted Living of Wake Forest.



He was born in Wake County to the late Willie Spencer Jones and Miriam Watkins Jones. Mr. Jones attended Campbell College where he received his accounting degree. After college, he served in the United States Army and after serving his country returned home to operate family business H. B. Jones General Store. He later moved to Atlanta to pursue his accounting career with The Austin Company. After 32 years of service, he retired and moved his family back to the area. In his free time, he enjoyed square dancing and watching his beloved Atlanta Braves. Having grown up during the depression years he had an appreciation for all things, nothing was thrown out and there was nothing he couldn't fix. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and will be greatly missed.



Funeral services will be held at 3 o'clock, Saturday afternoon, March 2, 2019, at Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Wake Cross Roads Baptist Church Cemetery.



Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sarah Weaver Jones; children, Debra Jones Horton & husband Craig of Wake Forest, Debbie Broadway & husband Michael, Denise Slover & husband Jack and Vann Weaver all of Georgia; brother, Stanley Jones & wife Frances of Wendell; sister, Patty Rue Jones of Raleigh; grandchildren, Geoffery Horton, Amber Horton, Heather Jones, Zachary Jones, Courtney Carroll, Garrett Broadway, Jake Smith, Ryan McWilliam, Michael Weaver and Frances Gonzalez; great-grandchildren, Ila, Desmond, Eli, Hayden, Madison Ann, Hazley, Exie Mae, Walker, Naomi and Brayden; many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Jones; second wife, Elaine Conrath; son, Robert L. Jones, Jr.; grandsons, Jordan Broadway, Eric Jones, Bobby Jones; daughter-in-law, Cindy Jones and a brother, Charles Jones.



The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the staff at Carillon Assisted Living of Wake Forest and Heartland Hospice for the love and care, they have shown.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in the memory of Mr. Jones to the Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Road North, Box 15 Charlotte, NC 28227 or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.



Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service from 1:30 to 3:00 PM at Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, 1051 Durham Road, Wake Forest, NC 27587. (919-556-7400).



www.cswfuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2019