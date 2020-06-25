Robert L. Parker
1930 - 2020
Robert L. Parker

July 26, 1930 – June 22, 2020

Wilson

Robert L. Parker, 89, of Wilson, passed away Monday.

For the convenience of the family, entombment in Evergreen Memorial Park will be private.

Robert was the true definition of an entrepreneur, having owned and operated three grocery stores, a convenience store and a restaurant. He was a long-time active member of Saratoga Original Free Will Baptist Church and loved playing golf as time allowed. Robert was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Surviving are two sons, Robert Graham Parker (Jacqueline) of Wilson and Joseph L. Parker of Wilson; two grandchildren, Nicole Parker Moston (Michael) of Holly Springs and Michael Graham Parker (Sara) of Sanford; three great-grandsons, Nicholas Moston, Parker Dixon, and Grayson Parker; two sisters, Christine Rouse of Wilmington and Joan Whitehurst (Pat) of Winterville; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Parker of Macclesfield.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Worrell Parker; parents, Joseph Robert and Beulah Shirley Parker; two brothers, J.C. Parker and Johnny Richard Parker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Saratoga Original Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 196, Saratoga, NC 27873.

Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.thomasyelverton.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Svc
2704 Nash Street NW
Wilson, NC 27896
2522434100
